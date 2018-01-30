TEVTA to start E Rozgar program: Chairman TEVTA

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Chairman Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Irfan Qaiser Sheikh has said that in order to culminate unemployment from country, TEVTA to train 4000 youth through E Rozgar program which will be a landmark for the youth of Pakistan.

He was addressing a meeting of TEVTA officials here on Monday at TEVTA Secretariat.

Irfan Qaiser Sheikh went on saying that this through first phase of this initiative 600 youth belonging to three cities of Punjab including Lahore, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad will be trained in two different sectors of Graphics Designing and Technical. Classes will be started in the second week of February.

Talking about importance of this training, Chairman TEVTA said that E Rozgar program is not only important for youth but it is important for country as well as these youth can put their share in the economy of the country. He said that after getting training under this program, youth of Punjab as well Pakistan will be able to grab thousands of projects available online.

Such trainings are quite common in developed as well as developing countries where they are not only trained in this sector but more earning opportunities are being provided to such youth by the governments of such countries, he said adding that Pakistani youth were not trained and guide in this sector properly which is one of the reason that they left behind than other developing countries.

Chairman further noted that now it’s the time when government as well as TEVTA has realized the importance of use of technology as platform for the youngsters to earn while sitting in their houses. It was in fact a basic reason behind starting of this course, he told.