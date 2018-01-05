TEVTA receives 11,000 applications against 400 seats

Chinese language course

Staff Reporter

Chairman Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Irfan Qaiser Sheikh has said that TEVTA has received more than 11 thousand application for Chinese Language Course against 4000 seats across the Punjab for its 14th batch.

Talking to a meeting of TEVTA officials at TEVTA Secretariat here on Thursday, Irfan Qaiser Sheikh said that the next batch of Chinese Language class is going to start from January 8, which will be 14th batch since the courses was started. He further said that the course has received overwhelming response from people from all walks of lives.

Chairman TEVTA said that so far around 14,000 applications has been received against 4600 seats for this course across the province. Still there is one day left for the receiving of application forms for the next batch, he added. So far we have offered this course to 20 thousand people in six batches; he said adding that till next year we would have taught Chinese to more than 30 thousand students of Punjab.

Irfan added that this course is being offered in in 47 institutes of 23 districts including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Gujrat, Sheikhpura, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Khanewal, Layyah, Rahim Yar Khan, DG Khan, Bawalnagar, Jehlam, Attock, Jhang, Toba Tek Sing, Jarranwala, Okara, Chiniot and Kasur.

Talking about reason behind people’s interest in this course and overwhelming response, Irfan explained that TEVTA’s focus is quality first then quantity therefore Chinese master trainers are teaching at TEVTA institutes.