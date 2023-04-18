TEVTA receives 1.2m from 66 foundations for orphan students

Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) have received a cheque of Rs 1.2 million from 66 Scholarship Foundation to help orphan students continue their education.

In this regard, a ceremony was held at TEVTA Secretariat which was attended by Senior Director General TEVTA Akhtar Abbas Bharwana, CEO Naveed Afraz, CFO Brigadier Shaukat Aslam and Secretary Col R Qamar Bashir.

While addressing on occasion, Senior DG TEVTA Akhtar Abbas Bharwana said that 66 Foundation has given Rs 5 million to TEVTA so far to help orphan students. Scholarships of this amount were awarded to 580 students in the last four years with the given amount.

This year 66 Foundation handed over a cheque of Rs 1.2 million for scholarships to 137 students. He appreciated the efforts of the 66 Foundation and said that more people should come forward to help students to continue their education.

CEO 66 Foundation Naveed Afraz said that the foundation is working to provide scholarships to more than 200 students this year.

He further told that an MoU was signed between TEVTA and 66 Foundation in 2019 which was aimed at providing scholarships to orphan students of South Punjab.