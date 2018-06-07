TEVTA provided interest free loans to 21000 pass outs: Chairman

Salim Ahmed

Chairman TEVTA Irfan Qaiser Sheikh has said that in order to achieve its target of 100 percent eomployment for its graduates TEVTA has provided interest free loans to its 21000 pass outs.

He was addressing a meeting here on Wednesday at TEVTA Secretariat. He said that the initiative was taken almost three years ago.

These loans were provided to graduates of all 54 programs which are being provided by TEVTA across the Punjab, he said adding that at these courses quality is the basic criteria of TEVTA which is being maintained.

Chairman further said that in order to maintain quality standards TEVTA has also hired services of international master trainers who ensures this standards.

He added that there was a dire need of a program where they were provided with interest free loans to set up their own business. So the program was started which remained complete successfull.

He went on saying that this program is so transparent that 99.9 percent students returned back their borrowed amount.

However an amount of Rs 1 billion had been released so far as loans to 21000 students. He said that its his wish and target to provide loan to 50 thousand students per year so that these students will be able to meet thier own expenses as well as can bear their family expenses.

Now TEVTA is focusing on providing loans to the youth of Southern Punjab on priority basis, he added.