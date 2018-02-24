TEVTA to provide jobs to 1800 pass outs in Dubai

Salim Ahmed

Chairman Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Irfan Qaiser Sheikh has said that TEVTA has decided to provide jobs in Dubai to its 1800 pass outs against the salary of Dirham 2800. Addressing the meeting of TEVTA’s Core Committee here on Friday at TEVTA Secretariat, Irfan Qaiser Sheikh said that there is huge demand of security guards in Dubai as different companies have recently demanded for around 1800 to 2000 security guards. He said that taking full advantage of the opportunity he has decided to provide these jobs to TEVTA graduates who have passed the Security Guard course which was held in collaboration with Home Department and Special Branch. He further explained that TEVTA’s graduates will get salary of Dirham 2800 which is equivalent to Pakistani Rs 83,000. This salary is being provided to managerial level jobs in our country, he said adding that even a student who got MBA degree is unable to attain this salary.