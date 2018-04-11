TEVTA, Oracle sign agreement to train 45,000 students

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) and Oracle Academy signed an agreement to integrate Oracle Academy programs in 150 institutions across Punjab to train 45,000 students here on Tuesday at TEVTA Secretariat.

Chairman TEVTA Irfan Qaiser Sheikh and Country Head Oracle Pakistan and Afghanistan Syed Azam Abidi were present on occasion. With agreement TEVTA aimed to integrate Oracle Academy programs into its 150 institutes where IT is part of the curriculum. Over the next three years, the agreement will also facilitate the training of 150 TEVTA master trainers for this program, and provide the curriculum and required software for the offered courses under this agreement.

“TEVTA is trying its best to make Technical and Vocational training more accessible for our youth throughout the province,” said Irfan Qaiser while speaking on occasion. He added, “We hope that by integrating the world-class computer science curriculum provided by Oracle Academy into our training programs, we can boost the confidence of our students and equip them with 21st century skills which are imperative for successful careers.”

The institution will get Oracle software, as well as Oracle Academy curriculum resources and faculty training for teaching Not-for-Profit Academic use only, he said adding that TEVTA will also receive full academic curriculum in vendor neutral, foundational concepts, skills and technologies, such as Database and Java. He said that the faculty of the colleges will receive free training from Oracle Academy trainers, thus, upgrading their professional skills and knowledge as well.

Irfan further said that this program aims to cultivate students that are ready for real life scenarios with demonstrable skills and knowledge aligned with industry. The students will receive the exposure to latest innovative technology and curriculum while pursuing their education, thus preparing them for globally-recognized Oracle certification examinations in hope for better job placement.

He went on saying that four months training program will be free of cost which would benefit our youth as they can avail job oppurtunities in IT sector not only in Pakistan but in other countries as well. Because Oracle is world’s fifth best IT company which is renowned worldwide and if a students having Oracle and TEVTA’s certificate would apply in any country of the world he would be prefer, he added.