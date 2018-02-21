TEVTA, Netsol to train 2000 students on IOT, Blockchain, Data Management

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Chairman Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Irfan Qaiser Sheikh has said that TEVTA in collaboration with Netsol will train 2000 youth regarding latest technologies including Internet of Things (IOT), Blockchain (Cryptocurrency) and data management.

In this regard CEO Netsol Saleem Ghauri called on Chairman TEVTA here on Tuesday at TEVTA Secretariat. In the meeting it was decided that initially four to six month course will be started for students to train them in all these sector whereas a separate two year program will also be started.

While adressing on occasion, Irfan Qaiser Sheikh observed that world is getting smarter and now we have technology when all the home aplliances are functioning on our verbal instructions.

This latest technology has already been introduced in Pakistan and soon it will br available for every individual, he said.

He also said that TEVTA will be the first organization which will provide training of these technology. He said that future lies in IOT technology. It will take two three years for this technology to be in reach of every common man and since then our pass outs will be ready for the repair and other works of this technology, Irfan explained.

He further observed that scenario has been changed in last decade now a common person cant wait for his child to complete graduation or masters to earn. Common man wants his child to earn as he grown up, he said adding that after completion of four to six month course students will be able to earn more handsome amount than masters and graduates.

Chairman TEVTA was of the view that TEVTA has become a trend setter in technical education which has changed the whole scenario of technical education from industry to IT based education. This is the reason that our passouts have more employment ratio than any other organizations, he oberved.

CEO Netsol Saleem Ghauri said that currently there is huge demand of youngsters with skills in data management, IOT and Blockchain in local as well as global market. Handling data has become a global problem therefore by getting training in this sector our youth can get jobs worldwide. He added that our youth need to understand the importance of skills than degrees.