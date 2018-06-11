TEVTA launches its brand FCL

Salim Ahmed

TEVTA launched its brand FCL on the eve of opening its 1st Display & Sales Centre at Hussain Chowk here Sunday.

Irfan Qaiser Sheikh Chairperson TEVTA inaugurated the display centre of FCL whereat products of TEVTA graduates, artisans and craftperson relating to Furniture, Ceramics, Cutlery & Leather were showcased. On this evening, Dr. Nasir Iqbal Malik Chief Operating Officer TEVTA, Akhtar Abbas Bharwana General Manager Operations-I, Mr. Amir Aziz General Manager Operations-II, Ahmad Saeed Khan General Manager Finance and other TEVTA officers were also present.

Chairperson said that the initiative will provide platform to TEVTA graduates, artisans and craftpersons for exhibiting their skills at such higher level which otherwise would have not be possible for them. This effort will be a step towards supporting entrepreneurship in TEVTA graduates in addition to empowering local artisans & craftpersons, he added. Through stepping into local market, TEVTA shows its resilient commitment for the revival of traditional art and skills in these promising sectors and people will witness infusion of modern interior décor with ancient cultural art under one roof. People from different walks of life visited the display centre and appreciated TEVTA’s effort for promoting the work of artisans and craftpersons which will enhance the image of the country.

Chairperson added that TEVTA is already striving hard not only to meet the modern industrial requirement but also for the revival of cultural art through its specially designed training programs. For the purpose, TEVTA entered into agreements with several renowned institutes and industry and also upgrading its labs & workshops for ensuring quality education.