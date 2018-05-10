TEVTA imparts training to 200,000 youths: Irfan

Staff Reporter

Director General National University of Technology Lt Gen Khalid Asghar called upon Chairman Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) here on Wednesday.

While talking at meetings, Chairman Irfan Qaiser Sheikh said that currently TEVTA is training more than 2 lac youngsters across the Punjab including 40,000 students of three year diploma program. However, around 23 thousand male and female students had been trained in Chinese Language.

Talking about importance of Chinese Language he said that students who completed this course are now serving several local and international organizations. These students are getting jobs of salary worth Rs 30 thousand and above, he added.

Besides, TEVTA has provided on job training to 95 thousand students which is more than any other organization working for technical education, Chairman said adding that TEVTA is working with several international organizations which trust due to its quality of technical education as well as special focus on student’s abilities. These international organizations not only funded several projects of TEVTA but also started several joint initiatives, he added.

For example, TEVTA trained its faculty members in collaboration with German organization GIZ in 40 institutions. He also explained that Japanese organization JICA also upgraded around 13 labs of different institutions whereas latest machinery was also provided which is benefiting students of diploma program who are getting training of latest machinery before going to market. 7 faculty members of TEVTA recently returned from Japan after getting training.

He went on saying that similarly, Turkish organization TIKA also provided training to our teachers by sending their master trainers to Pakistan. Those master trainers trained our teachers as well as students in different colleges and different fields.