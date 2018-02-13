TEVTA to help drivers to get car on lease from banks: Chairman

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Chairman Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Irfan Qaiser Sheikh has said that TEVTA will help its 1000 pass out of Driving Course to get leased cars from banks on easy conditions.

While talking to DIG Traffic Farooq Mazhar and SSP Traffic Police Athar Saeed at TEVTA Secretariat here on Monday, Irfan Qaiser Sheikh said that after getting cars leased on conditions from banks, our youth will be self-dependent which is actually need of the hour.

He went on saying that youngsters can earn upto Rs 25 thousand to Rs 35 thousand per month after getting registered with companies like Uber, Careem, Albairak and many others.

He further explained that developed countries always focus more on training of drivers as everyone knows that civilized nations are identified by their traffic planning.

Chairman was of the view that after success of first phase of the Driving Course in Lahore, now this course is being extended to further five districts of Punjab including Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Multan and Chiniot and at the end of the year 15 to 20 thousand youth will be trained.

He said that this course will be started at 15 institutes of these districts where TEVTA will provide vehicles and training staff will be provided by Traffic Police. TEVTA is further planning to increase this number of students to 40 thousand, he said adding that our focus is more on quality than quantity which is the only reason that students and their parents are trusting TEVTA.

Irfan also explained that suggestion of decreasing the duration of course to 6 weeks is also under consideration as this step would help students to get job as early as possible. He also vowed that he wanted that certificate of this course would get recognize at local, national and international level.