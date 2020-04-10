TEVTA goes digital with e-learning facility: Ali

Technical and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) goes digital for the first time in its history by offering e-learning facility, under the banner of “Khushhal Puraman Pakistan”, said Ali Salman Siddique, Chairperson, TEVTA, on the occasion of the launch of the “E-Commerce Specialist Course” (ESC), on Thursday.

As many as 500 students will be offered admission in the free online ESC, under collaboration between TEVTA, Paigham-e-Pakistan, an NGO, and Women Development Department through Enablers Skill Development (Pvt) Ltd, online skill providers.

An MoU to the effect was inked between TEVTA and Enablers which was signed by Ali Salman Siddique on behalf of TEVTA and Saqib Azhar, CEO, on behalf of Enablers which was witnessed by MPA Ms Aisha Nawaz Ch, Chairperson, Standing Committee, School Education Department and TEVTA COO Akhtar Abbas Bharwana.

This virtual e-commerce training would be provided to enable students to earn on the world renowned platforms like Amazon, E-bay, Daraz etc, along with the provision of E-Employment free of cost to 500 students in the pilot phase of the scheme.

Ali Salman pointed out that in wake of the current situation when the educational institutions were closed, TEVTA was making its best efforts for extension of online training to students at their homes and the launch of ESC was a practical demonstration of its resolve towards the cause.

He said that this online training which was first of its kind in TEVTA’s history is a pilot project, the scope of which would be extended further to increase the ambit of the facility.

Ali said that the programme, aimed at economic rejuvenation, endeavors to enable students within a period of three to six weeks to generate income from their homes upon completion of their training. He pointed out that reservation of 30 percent seats for female students under ESC was a creditable step towards women empowerment.

He proudly said that these students, upon completion of training, would be able to earn valuable foreign exchange for the country through engaging in activity with international platforms such as Amazon, E-bay etc. and thus they would also be contributing in a humble way towards the uplift of national economy as well in this hour of crises.

Ali said that Pakistan was enjoying number four position in the field of freelancing in the world. Such courses would not only enable students to earn a respectable living in foreign exchange but would also go towards consolidation of countries position in the field of global free lancing.

Ali Salman said that under these tough times TEVTA was exploring alternate avenues for providing training to our students. Today’s effort was a step towards the direction as well as towards the digitalization of TEVTA. Continuing, he said we intend increasing the number of students in online courses through entering into more of such ventures with our prospective partners. He said that online registration for admission to the ESC has commenced and interested students can benefit for this free course by visiting TEVTA website and following instructions.

MPA Ayesha Nawaz urged the womenfolk to avail this opportunity to take advantage of 30 percent seats reserved for them in this prestigious online course which would enable them to start earning a respectable living from their homes after completing the course.