TEVTA fulfilling demands of fashion industry:Irfan

Chairman Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Irfan Qaiser Sheikh has said that society can progress by providing employment opportunities to females who are integral part of the society. He was talking to different delegations here on Tuesday at TEVTA Secretariat. Irfan Qaiser Sheikh went on saying that women of our society have talent but their talent needs to be polish therefore there is need to provide them skill and jobs.

Talking about fashion designing course, Chairman TEVTA Irfan observed that Pakistan’s fashion industry has observed massive growth in last decade and there is huge demand of females in fashion industry. Although there are around 80 percent females working in this sector but still we need to train more females to fulfill the demand of fashion industry, he said.

He further explained that as per the project of Industry Demand Driven (IDD) course, the six month Fashion designing course was started in 2015. The enrolled students are also provided Rs 1000 per month stipend to meet their expenses he said adding that since inception of this course, TEVTA has trained more than 3000 female students across the province.

He added that when the course was started in 2015, 750 students were enrolled and in the current batch around 1200 students are studying. In this year, the number of students will be doubled as after it the number will reach at 2500.

Irfan also said that TEVTA’s focus is now providing the female students training in those sectors where demand is more and job opportunities are available.