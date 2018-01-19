TEVTA to extend driving course in five districts

Staff Reporter

Chairman Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Irfan Qaiser Sheikh has said that TEVTA has decided to extend the free driving learning course to five districts of Punjab.

While addressing the meeting of TEVTA’s Core Committee here on Thursday, Irfan Qaiser Sheikh went on saying that TEVTA started driving course in Lahore in collaboration with Lahore City Traffic Police few months ago which received marvelous response from people belonging to all age groups and both genders.

Therefore after succession of pilot project, now TEVTA has decided to extend the project to five other district of Punjab province, he announced.

These districts will include Rawalpindi, Multan, Chiniot, Attock and Faisalabad where the course will now started. He also informed that in Lahore youngsters especially females took admission more than males and among these females majority was of students and house wives.