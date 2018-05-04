TEVTA expanding E Rozgar programme to 11 districts

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Chairman Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Irfan Qaiser Sheikh has said that TEVTA is expanding its E rozgar program to 11 districts of Punjab which will train 5000 youth.

He was addressing a meeting after a breifing about erozgar program here on Thursday. He went on saying that this program was started in three districts including Lahore, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi as a pilot project. But after the success of the program in these districts and wonderful response from youngsters TEVTA decided to expand this program further to 11 districts of Punjab, he added.

These districts include Bahwalpur, Chakwal, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Sahiwal, Multan, Chiniot and Khushab, he said adding that during the course in pilot project several students started earning and some students also earn 74 dollars of a task they were given.

He said that he wanted that more and more women should take benefit of this training as they can easily earn an handsome amount sitting inside their houses. Chairman said that income depends on work, the more you work more you earn. He further observed that the upcoming era is of e rozgar as this would bring multiple opportunities for our youngsters therefore TEVTA is striving hard to provide upto dated education and training to our youth so they can compete with the world.