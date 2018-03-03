TEVTA cancels registration of 53 institutes for lack of quality education: Chairman

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) has cancelled registration of 53 technical institutes over lack of facilities, out dated syllabus and labs. Chairman TEVTA Irfan Qaiser Sheikh told the meeting which reviewed the performance of Academic Audit and Registration Wing here on Friday at TEVTA Secretariat. TEVTA officials were present on occasion.

Talking about cancellation of registration, Irfan Qaiser went on saying that TEVTA is striving hard for uprising the standards of technical education in the country as international standards. He said that for maintaining this standard, in previous year, TEVTA has cancelled registration of 53 colleges. These colleges included private, semi government and government institutes, he said adding that action was taken for not following TEVTA’s standards specially, low quality infrastructure, outdated syllabus whereas the conditions of labs were also not upto the mark.

Chairman TEVTA further explained that reason behind the cancellation of registration was not to create problems for technical institutes but just to increase the standard of education. This was the reason that during inspection of more than 98 colleges, they were asked to improve their standard of education and even they were also provided assistance from TEVTA in this regard, he said.

He further told that the registration of technical institutes of Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Rawalpindi and other cities of Punjab were cancelled. He said that in previous year, TEVTA has inspected more than 270 institutes and asked them to resolve various issues being faced by students, teachers and other lack of basic facilities. Irfan Qaiser was of the view that TEVTA’s priority is always ensuring that students enrolled in different technical education program will get the international standard education without any issues and problems. In past, countries which provided quality education for making its youth skilled, are now included in the list of developed countries, he said.

He added that Pakistan is now listed in developing countries which are striving for providing job opportunities to its youth as it is facing the challenge of increased number of unemployment. For ending and elimination of unemployment from Pakistan, we need to make our youth skilled through imparting technical and vocational education to every unemployed youth. Technical education can help youth to earn at their own rather than waiting for getting a white collared job which is unfortunately a priority of today’s youngsters, he said.