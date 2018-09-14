Tetragonal fraternity needs to be raised in South Asia for forging common future: KIP

Syed Hameed Shaheen Alvi

Islamabad

Secretary-General Kashmir Peace Institute Syed Hameed Shaheen Alvi has underlined the need to forge a common Tetragonal Fraternity in South Asia to bring about joint econimic pursuits enabling participants to solve their common disputes arising out of history and socialology. Let us start a joint, determined march ahead.

Talking here on Tuesday with a group of students he pointed that that the proposed Tetragonal Fraternity should comprise, Pakista, China, India, Bangladesh, Bhuta, Nepal, Sri Lanks, Thailand, etc. The Forum should join heads to draw up solutions of common interest welfaring transnationalional masses of the contries grouped in the Pentagon Fraternity.

Referring to a question the Secretary General said that only those regions/countries could survive who would deliver common goodness for the weal of masses. Reional transnationalism should be given a chance as it will be the first in the current world. Students groups was much impressed by this newest idea pledging vigorous support for its forging together and success.