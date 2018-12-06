Tetra Pak gets JIPM advanced award

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Tetra Pak, Pakistan’s packaging material factory in Lahore, has received the prestigious JIPM Advanced Special Award for manufacturing excellence. In doing so, it becomes the only factory in Pakistan to win this award. Appraised by the Japan Institute of Plant Maintenance, the Award is presented to facilities that have achieved outstanding levels of production quality, reliability, efficiency, and environmental performance.

“The stringent assessment processes cover the entire operation from the shop floor to the executive boardroom. The award can only be achieved by firms demonstrating a true company-wide commitment to production distinction,” stated Mr. Jorge Montero, MD Tetra Pak Pakistan. Reiterating the significance of the award, Mr. Mansoor Zaman, Factory Director, Pakistan stated, “This is the first factory in the country to reach this level of manufacturing excellence. We are extremely proud to establish a world class standard in the country which not only enhances the confidence of our customers to work with a reliable partner, but also identifies the potential of our employees to match the highest level of professionalism which can exist in the world.”

