Khudam Subhani

Islamabad

Arsal, Rahim, Amal, Mohammad Ali, Ayan and Naeem took apart in the belt promotion test conducted by Farooq Taekwondo Academy in F-8 sector, Islamabad.

After viewing the performance all participants were promoted to Blue and Red belts after they mesmerised the audience by thier kicks, punches, gymnastic skills and different fighting techniques.

