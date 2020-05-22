Testing capacity doubled as corona tally rises to 49,497

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The National Command and Operation Centre was informed on Thursday that the country’s testing capacity has increased twice-fold since the test, track and quarantine strategy was implemented.

The meeting, chaired by Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar, was apprised that there are 631 smart lockdowns in place currently across the country.

Besides, the meeting discussed the Epi Curve Chart, the Decision Support System, the TTQ update, progress on the task tracker and the communication strategy, as well as the standard operating procedures for Eid.

Umar stated that the electoral votes data was the most reliable for the Decision Support System.

According to government data, Pakistan has 48,091 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 2,193 cases emerging in the past 24 hours till morning. Of these, 32,919 are active cases and 1,017 fatalities have been recorded thus far.

Since May 9 onward, the country started easing the lockdown in place nation-wide with various sectors and industries opening up in different provinces.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Till late evening 17,382 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 19,924 in Sindh, 7,155 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3,074 in Balochistan, 1,235 in Islamabad, 579 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 148 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 429,600 coronavirus tests and 15,346 in last 24 hours. 14,155 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country thus far.