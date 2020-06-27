Testing capacity cut by more than half

The province’s testing capacity for the novel coronavirus has been cut down by more than half of what it was in June. CM Murad Ali Shah revealed in his daily CovidD-19 update on Friday that 5,103 tests had been conducted over the past 24 hours. The previous day, 6,458 tests had been carried out. The highest number of tests were conducted on June 21 which was 13,890. There has been a drop in daily tests by more than 8,000. The govt says this is because health workers carrying out the tests have themselves contracted the virus.