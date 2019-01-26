Test series against SA

Very poor test series for Pakistan against South Africa. We have not performed well in test matches. Our all departments like batting and bowling have totally failed and we have no idea how to play in matches. SA won all 3 test matches against Pakistan very easily. Pakistan team should pay full attention to their batting and bowling and play well for upcoming matches against SA.

Coming on ODI series against SA. Pakistan played really well in the first ODI, especially Imam and Hafeez batted well and their partnership led to victory against SA in the first ODI. In the second ODI, Pakistan once again demonstrated their poor performance in batting. At one stage Pakistan score was 112 for 8. Thanks to Hassan Ali and Sarfraz who played well and their partnership helped Pakistan team to score 203 all out in 46 Overs. Shaheen Afridi bowling was great and helped the early break through for Pakistan and at one stage SA 29 for 3 and match much under control but, credit goes to SA batsman who played well and secure their team and won by 5 wickets.

ABDUL WADOOD

Lahore

