Test proves Tarbela-4 Project’s efficiency higher than envisaged

Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) successfully carried out simultaneous load rejection test of all three units of Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project.

The test was conducted at the load of about 1100 Megawatts under the supervision of the consultants and the contractor of the project. The simultaneous load rejection test was aimed at testing the stability of under-water parts and rise in speed and pressure of the turbines.

According to WAPDA spokesman here Saturday, the turbine efficiency test was also carried out last week under the supervision of an international expert, hired for the purpose. The test ascertained that the turbine efficiency was more than the efficiency envisaged during the model testing of the turbines.

The completion of Tarbela 4th Extension and Neelum Jhelum hydropower projects this year has exerted positive impact on overall hydel generation, as it surged to 5241-MW during the peak hours on Friday, registering an increase of about 46 per cent if compared with 3581-MW, generated on this day last year.

Since its commissioning, he added, Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project had so far contributed 1.26 billion units of low-cost hydel electricity to the national grid despite low flows of water this year.

The 1410 MW-Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project had been constructed on Tunnel No 4 of Tarbela Dam. The Project had three generating units, each of them having capacity of 470-MW.

The project would provide 3.84 billion units of electricity on the average to the national grid per annum. Annual benefits of the project had been estimated at Rs 30 billion. With completion of Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project, the installed capacity of Tarbela Hydel Power Station had increased from 3478-MW to 4888-MW, he concluded. —APP

