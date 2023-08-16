Governor Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori Tuesday approved the summary for appointment of Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar as Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh after Chief Minister and the leader of the opposition in provincial assembly unanimously agreed and recommended his name for the post.

The governor, exercising his powers conferred on him under Article 224 (1-A) of constitution, accorded approval for appointment of former Supreme Court Judge, Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar as Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh.

Meanwhile, talking to a private news channel, Maqbool Baqar expressed his desire to address public issues as he is all set to take oath as Sindh’s caretaker chief minister today,Wednesday.