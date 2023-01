Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori on Sunday called on Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman at the latter’s official residence in the provincial capital on Sunday.

Sources said the two leaders exchanged views on matters of mutual interest. Tessori said both provinces could benefit from each other’s expertise in different sectors and that he was contacting stakeholders concerned in this regard. The Punjab Governor lauded his Sindh counterpart’s efforts for promoting inter-provincial harmony.