Tesla to cut 7pc of workforce

New York

Elon Musk’s electric car manufacturer Tesla has announced it is cutting its workforce by about seven percent in a push to keep its Model 3 affordable for middle-income consumers. Shares fell sharply following the announcement, which also signaled a tough profit road ahead for Tesla. The round of job cuts—which follow an earlier downsizing announced in June—comes as the envelope-pushing company faces pressure in its home market on prices from the phasing-out of a tax credit for electric car purchases. Tesla’s most affordable offering is currently the Model 3, at $44,000, Musk said in the blog post. Tesla launched Model 3 as an affordable option for consumers who couldn’t afford the company’s first two luxury-priced autos. “The need for a lower priced variants of Model 3 becomes even greater on July 1,” when a US tax credit drops by half, making the car $1,875 more expensive, and again at the end of the year when it goes away entirely, said the flamboyant Musk, who also heads SpaceX. “Attempting to build affordable clean energy products at scale necessarily requires extreme effort and relentless creativity, but succeeding in our mission is essential to ensure that the future is good, so we must do everything we can to advance the cause,” Musk wrote.—AFP

