Tesco UK to cut net 800 jobs

London

Britain’s biggest retailer Tesco said on Monday it will cut a net 800 jobs from its UK business in its latest move to simplify operations and achieve targeted cost savings.

The supermarket group, the UK’s largest private sector employer with a staff of over 310,000, said the role of “people manager” and “compliance manager” will be removed from large UK stores and fulfillment centers, as will the role of “customer experience manager” from 226 stores.

These changes will affect 1,700 Tesco workers who will be offered alternative roles within the business where possible.

Tesco said it would, however, create 900 new roles – “people partners”, “learning partners” and “colleague relations partners” – who will work across multiple sites, in distribution, stores and fulfillment.—Agencies