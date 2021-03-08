Terrorists reorgnising in Pakistan, warns interior minister

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday said that terror elements are trying for resurgence in Pakistan.

The minister stated this a day after unknown assailants opened fire on policemen, leaving two injured in the capital.

Talking to media after visiting the injured officer at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), he also acknowledged the sacrifices rendered by police officials and army officers for peace in the country.

Terrorists are reorganising in Pakistan, he said, adding that two police officials had been martyred on the same day in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

There are security threats in Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Karachi, the interior minister said, adding that security agencies are on high alert to thwart any possible terrorist attempt.

He vowed that terrorists will be eliminated to maintain peace in the country.

Rashid also condemned the PTI supporters’ attack on the PML-N outside the Parliament.