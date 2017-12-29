Terrorists reentering Pakistan from western border: Interior minister

QUETTA : Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said on Friday that the war against terrorism will continue in the country, explaining further that terrorists who had run away are now re-entering the country from its Western border to launch attacks.

Iqbal was speaking to the media after visiting the Bethel Memorial Church alongside minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousuf here where at least nine people were killed and 50 injured in a terrorist attack on December 17.

“The elements which had escaped from the country after security forces launched counter-terrorism operations were again trying to enter the country to create fear,” Iqbal said.

He said the security forces were well-equipped and know very well how to fight the enemy of the country.

Commenting on convicted Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, he said that the Indian man had confessed to his involvement in terrorism, and subversive activities.

The interior minister urged political parties to desist from fomenting anarchy in the country as it will only serve the purposes of the enemy. This was high time political leaders should stop leg-pulling, and unite, he advised.

“Dharnas will favour the terrorists who want to spread uncertainty in the country,” he said, adding that it is our duty to ensure peace and stability in Pakistan.

Iqbal said he had issued directives for completing Quetta safe city project as soon as possible.

To a query about the top PML-N leaders gathering in Saudi Arabia, he played down the reports of any “important meeting” going to take place there, saying everyone goes to the kingdom and he too had been there.

It was not necessary that one should go to Saudi Arabia for political purposes, he clarified.

Iqbal assured the Christian community that the federal and provincial governments stand with them in solidarity. “Every Pakistani should feel safe in the country,” he said.

Sardar Muhammad Yousuf told the media that terrorists can never be successful in their nefarious designs. The Pakistan’s armed forces were determinedly fighting them, he added.

The sacrifices rendered by Pakistan in the fight against terrorism will never go down the drain.

“We came here to express solidarity with the victims of the attack. It is also our religious duty to condemn such attacks. These terrorists are enemies of humanity,” said the minister.

Orignally published by INP