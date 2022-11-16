Terrorists martyr six cops, including ASI, in Lakki Marwat

PM terms terrorists as enemies of Pakistan

At least six policemen, including an assistant sub-inspector, were martyred when two terrorists on a motorcycle opened fire on their mobile during routine patrolling, officials confirmed Wednesday.

The incident took place within the parameters of the Dadiwala Police Station when the cops were conducting a routine patrol near a fair in the city, a spokesperson for the city’s police said.

The martyred cops include ASI Ilm Deen, Detective Foot Constable Ahmed Nawaz, Lower Head Constable Zubair, Frontier Reserve Police’s sepoy Usman Ali, Constable Mahmood Khan, and driver Dil Jan.

The spokesperson for the district’s police said that a search operation has been initiated to arrest the terrorists.

In a statement issued shortly after the heinous attack, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned it and paid tribute to the martyred policemen. “The nation salutes brave officers who have sacrificed their lives for their motherland.”

Terming terrorists as the enemies of Pakistan, the prime minister vowed that the nation would stand strong against them. He then urged the KP government to provide the “Shuhada Package” to the families of the deceased.

Taking notice of the incident, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah directed KP Chief Secretary Shehzad Bangash and Inspector-General of Police KP Moazam Jah Ansari to submit a report.

Meanwhile, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan strongly condemned the tragic incident and said such cowardly acts could not diminish the morale of Pakistan’s security forces.

He vowed that the provincial government would not leave the bereaved families alone in this difficult time. The chief minister also sought a report from relevant officials of the attack on the police van.