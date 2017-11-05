Terrorists kill 8 Iranian soldiers

Tehran

Eight Iranian soldiers were killed in clashes with “terrorist groups” on the border with Turkey on Friday, the official IRNA news agency reported.

“This afternoon, during clashes between border guar ds and terrorist groups, the latter suffered several losses but unfortunately eight members of the security forces were martyred,” the agency quoted Alireza Radfar, a deputy governor in West Azerbaijan province, as saying.

Friday’s clashes took place in Chaldoran county bordering Turkey. On Oct. 26, the authorities also announced the death of four “terrorists” in the county. Chaldoran in Iran’s far northwest is mainly populated by Kurds and Turkish-speaking minority Azeris.

Security forces in Iran often clash with separatists or terrorist groups along the country’s western borders with Turkey and Iraq. Since a double attack in the capital Tehran in June claimed by Daesh, official media regularly report the dismantling of cells reported to be planning attacks on Iranian territory.—AFP