Terrorists involved in attack on Akram Durrani arrested

PESHAWAR : Terrorists involved in attack in attack on former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s chief minister (CM) Akram Khan Durrani has on Thursdaybeen arrested by Special Police Bannu.

As per details garnered, alleged terrorists identified as Siddique Ullah and Qadar Ayaz were nabbed on a tip-off. Both alleged terrorists belong to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Akhtar Group.

Police revealed that Siddique Ullah came from Afghanistan whereas his facilitator Qadar Ayaz hails from Pakistan.

The terrorists also confessed to carrying out a terrorist attack on another person name Shireen.

On July 13, at least four people were killed and 35 others injured when a bomb targeted the convoy of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) candidate Akram Khan Durrani near the northwestern town of Bannu.

“The bomb was planted in a motorcycle,” regional police officer Kareem Khan told AFP. Other local authorities confirmed the attack.

Akram Durrani, the MMA candidate who contested elections on NA-35, was heading towards Bannu to participate in a public rally. He remained unhurt in the incident.

Share on: WhatsApp