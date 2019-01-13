Daily Pakistan Observer -

Terrorists held in GT Road operation near Mandara

Rawalpindi

The Counter Terrorism Department of Rawalpindi branch has arrested two hardcore terrorists during an operation at the GT Road near Mandara on Friday night. The CTD also recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition, detonators and explosive material from them. The terrorists were planning to orchestrate an act of terrorism on a sensitive installation.
Earlier on Friday, two terrorists were killed in intelligence-based operations, as part of Radd-ul-Fasaad operation, conducted by the Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that FC Balochistan teams carried out intelligence-driven raids targeting suspected terrorist hideouts in the three areas, Kalat, Kharan and Maiwand.
The statement added that weapons and ammunition including Sub Machine guns, IEDs, grenades, mines, RPG-7 rockets and communication equipment also recovered.—INP

