Terrorists have no heart

Terrorism is a major problem across the world. While we cannot eliminate terrorism completely, we can restrict it to some extent. Terrorists have no religion nor are they soft-hearted. They don’t even spare infants.

It is a sad thing that somebody has misguided them. The real motive of terrorists is to sow fear in the hearts of people. This is the reason why they do not make any distinction between schools, colleges, places of worship and military bases.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

Share on: WhatsApp