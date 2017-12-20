Terrorists are the enemies of humanity

Staff Reporter

The attack on the church in Quetta was an act of cowardice which proved, yet again, that the terrorists are not only enemies of Pakistan but the whole of humanity. This was expressed by PML-N member of National Assembly and CEO of Murree Brewery Co. Ltd.

While expressing his deepest condolences for the families of the deceased and injured, he further condemned the act of violence. Terrorists have no religion and such cowardly acts can never block the path to a peaceful and stable Pakistan. The citizens of Pakistan without the bias of colour, creed or religion are Pakistanis and want the country to progress.