Terrorists cannot weaken our resolve: Zehri

Balochistan Chief Minister Sardar Sanaullah Zehri on Monday vowed that terrorists cannot weaken people’s resolve with their nefarious designs and would be eliminated from the province. Talking to media persons here, a day after the terrorist attack on Quetta’s Bethel Memorial Church, the minister said the country’s resolve against terrorism remains unflinching.

“Our resolve remains strong and unflinching against terrorists. Their cowardly attacks cannot weaken us,” he said. CM Zehri announced one million rupees in compensation each for the families of the dead, and Rs5 lac for each injured in the attack.He said compensation would also be announced for those who received minor injuries.

He appreciated the security personnel who were on duty and prevented the terrorists from entering the church otherwise he said there would have been huge losses. Nine people were killed and more than 50 were injured in Sunday’s terrorist attack, which was carried out when prayer services were underway at the church. Balochistan Governor Mohammad Khan Achakzai has also vowed to eliminate terrorism from the Province. He said the security forces are at high alert but terrorists are adopting new techniques.—INP