Terrorists attack on school van leaves one dead, two injured in Swat

Security forces mow down two terrorists in NW

Tariq Saeed Peshawar

With the terrorists regrouping in the Malakand division after a pause of few years, a terror attack on a school van in the outskirts of Swat left the van driver killed and two children seriously injured on Monday.

Also, the security forces in an Intelligence Based Operation in North Waziristan tribal district mowed down two wanted terrorists.

As the terrorism revisited the Swat valley, where peace was restored through the efforts of the Pakistan Army and the local administration after hectic efforts, the heartless armed men attacked a school van in the scenic valley of Swat killing the driver and injuring a student Monday.

Armed men, as the reports reaching here say, opened fire on the school van in Swat’s Char Bagh which killed the driver and injured a student, police said.

The police on the other hand claimed that the suspect was targeting the driver of the school van who was killed, adding that 10-11 students were present inside the van at the time of the shooting. The police also confirmed that only one child, sitting in the front seat with the driver, was injured in the attack. They added that the child was out of danger.

The police said that a search operation is being carried out in the area. Following the attack, the relatives of the van driver staged a protest, demanding early arrest of those responsible for the ugly incident and steps to restore peace in the region.

On the other hand security forces killed two terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan district, the military’s media wing said on Sunday. According to Inter-Services Public Relations, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan district.

“During the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between troops and terrorists. Resultantly, two terrorists got killed”. The ISPR said adding weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens.