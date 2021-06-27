‘Terrorist’ who shifted car used in blast arrested

Staff Reporter Lahore

The security agencies have apprehended a suspected terrorist from Mandi Bahauddin for his alleged role in shifting vehicle used in the bomb blast in Lahore’s Johar Town to the city on Saturday.

According to sources, the suspected terrorist has been identified as Sajjad Hussain and he had admitted to his role in shifting the vehicle used in the blast to Lahore. He has been shifted to an unidentified location.

Moreover, the security agencies have also apprehended a car mechanic from Lahore for his alleged role in the bomb blast.

The sources privy to details said that the car mechanic was arrested for