Terrorist killed, arms recovered in Spinwam IBO

Security forces killed a terrorist during an intelligence-based operation in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan on Saturday, the military’s media affairs wing said in a statement.

The IBO was conducted after the presence of terrorists was reported in the area, the Inter-Services Public Relations said. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered during the IBO.

According to the ISPR, the miscreant was involved in terrorist activities against security forces. Earlier this week, eight terrorists were killed during separate operations conducted by security forces in North Waziristan and Dera Ismail Khan.

The ISPR said that security forces carried out the operation in the “general area” of Hamzoni in North Waziristan in wake of reports about the presence of terrorists.