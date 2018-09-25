Terrorist involved in Safoora bus attack arrested

Dadu

A terrorist involved in the 2015 attack on a bus near Safoora Chowrangi in Karachi has been arrested. Naveed alias Sharif is associated with al-Qaeda and was arrested from Dadu, SSP Tanveer Tunio confirmed to Geo News on Tuesday.

The police officer further said the terrorist was arrested upon his return from Afghanistan and had been declared a proclaimed offender by an anti-terrorism court.

The SSP added that six cases were pending against the terrorist who is also accused of killing two policemen in Hyderabad in 2014. He is also accused of murdering two Rangers personnel during a 2014 bank robbery in Hyderabad. In May 2015, at least 47 members of the Ismaili community were killed when the bus they were travelling in was attacked in Karachi’s Safoora Goth. Terrorists including Saad Aziz involved in the attack were awarded capital punishment by a military court in 2016.—INP

