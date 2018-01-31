Terrorist groups exploiting conflicts in Muslim world: Ahsan

Book launching ceremony

Sophia Siddiqui

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal urged the western powers to show the same kind of concerns for the people of Kashmir, Palestine and Myanmar as they had shown to East Timor and South Sudan.

Addressing the launching ceremony of book on the role of seminaries here on Tuesday, he said the terrorist groups are exploiting the conflicts in Muslim world to their advantage.

The images of violence there are attracting violent behavior and extremism.

Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the need for collective efforts to address the root causes of radicalization and extremism.

He pointed out that the issue of radicalization is not confined to this region alone but the youth in Europe are also joining the terrorist groups and fighting in Syria.

The Minister regretted that Pakistan is being blamed for the mess created by the Western world in the region.

It was the US which introduced radicalization in education back in 1979 to prepare foot soldiers against the Soviet Un-

ion.

He said pointing fingers will not help address but further complicate the matters.