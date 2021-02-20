Terrorist commander among two killed in Waziristan IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Security Forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) on terrorist hideout in MalikKhel, North Waziristan late last night, said the military’s media wing on Saturday.

During intense exchange of fire, two terrorists including militant commander Rehmat alias Khalid were killed, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the exchange of fire Havaldar Shehzad Raza also embraced martyrdom.

Terrorist Rehmat alias Khalid was an IED expert and remained involved in different terrorist activities against Security Forces, extortion, kidnapping for ransom and target killing since 2009 in the area, said the ISPR.

During the search operation, security forces recovered a huge cache of weapons.