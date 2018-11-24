Terrorist attacks meant to sabotage CPEC: JI

Staff Reporter

Taxila

Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has stressed the government to give top priority to the law and order instead of making non issues as issues.

He was talking to the media after inaugurating Jamie Masjid Faizul Islam, at Taxila. Strongly condemning the spade of terrorism in the country including the attack at Chinese Consulate in Karachi and the bomb blast at Hango, the JI chief said the main objective of the attack in Karachi was to make the investor flee the country due to the fears of security threats and uncertain situation.

He said the brutal murder of Maulana Samiul Haq, the abduction and killing of SP Tahir Dawar and the terrorist activities on Friday were not matters that should be taken lightly. He said these incidents had proved that there were flaws in the security arrangements that must be removed promptly. He said the whole nation would have to stand united to meet this challenge.

Sirajul Haq further said that after taking over, Prime Minister Imran Khan had assured a change during one hundred days. He said the period of one hundred days were nearly over but no change was visible.

He said the Prime Minister had promised making this country as Madina like state, creation of ten million jobs besides building five million houses during his term in office. However, he said, there was no progress in these directions which meant that the government had done no home work nor it had any vision about these. He said the nation did not know who was calling the shots.

The JI chief said the nation wanted the PTI leadership to deliver so that the country could develop and become an abode of peace.

He said that the government had also promised accountability but that too was nowhere to be seen. He said the Supreme Court and the NAB had lists of the people named in the Panama leaks but there was no progress.

