Terrorism not local phenomenon but caused by foreign powers’ interference: President

ISLAMABAD :President Mamnoon Hussain Sunday said that terrorism was not a local phenomenon rather it was caused by interference of the foreign powers. Addressing the inaugural session of the First Speakers Conference hosted by the National Assembly of Pakistan and attended by the parliamentary heads from six regional countries here, the president said Pakistan had been dragged into the war-quagmire after the tragic 9/11 incident . The conference was attended by Speaker National Assembly Sardar Aaz Sadiq, Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani, Speaker of the Wolisi Jirga of Afghanistan Abdul Rauf Ibraheemi, Speaker of the Shoora-e-Islami of Iran Dr. Ali Larejani, Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of Russia Volodin Vyacheslav Viktorovich, Speaker of Grand Turkish Assembly Ismail Kehrman and Vice Chairman of the National People’s Congress of China Zhang Ping, Among the audience were also Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb, President Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, Pakistan Muslim League’s Mushahid Hussain Sayed, parliamentarians and delegates from different countries. The president said that due to the circumstances following the 9/11 ,the law & order in Pakistan was adversely affected. He said the terrorism had created immense problems in several countries of the region with Pakistan being the most affected during the last few years, more than 70,000 Pakistanis had lost their lives in acts of terrorism besides bearing a financial loss of more than 120 billion dollars. He told the gathering that Pakistan had initiated comprehensive steps to cope with the situation and had done so under the National Action Plan in different parts of the country while an effective action has been taken in tribal areas under Operation Zrb-e-Azb operation. “As a result of these steps of Government of Pakistan, the terrorists have received a severe blow. I am sure that, this issue will be addressed completely in the near future,” said the president in translated comments.

Orignally published by APP