Terrorism, naked barbarism of Indian forces in IOK condemnable: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE, : President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned terrorism and naked barbarism of Indian armed forces in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

In a condemnation statement here on Thursday, Shehbaz Sharif expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of Kashmiri youth due to firing of Indian army. Paying rich tributes to the great sacrifices of martyred Kashmiri youth, he prayed for early recovery of the injured.

He said that Indian army has crossed all limits of barbarism and ferity in Occupied Kashmir. No one including innocent children, girls, youth as well as the elders are safe from Indian state terrorism, he lamented.

Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan Muslim League-N is standing with the people of Occupied Kashmir and reiterated that political, moral and diplomatic support of the Kashmiri people will be continued. The Chief Minister made it clear that India will have to stop its game of cruelty and ferocity. The Kashmiri people cannot be deprived of their inalienable right of self-determination through any oppression and tyranny. The dormant conscience of the international community will have to be awakened, he added.

He said that Kashmiri people are writing a new history of freedom through their blood and India should realize that freedom movements cannot be muzzled through state terrorism. The Kashmiri people were pursuing a rightful path yesterday and they are on the right path today as well, he added.

