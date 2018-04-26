Terrorism in Quetta

Quetta reverberated by suicide attacks on Monday in two different areas by three suicide bombers who exploded themselves which took five invaluable lives and left fifteen police and frontier crops men wounded. Peculiarly, the security forces were targeted in attacks and yet no militant group claimed the responsibility of explosions.

This is not the first time that Quetta has been targeted, but also in the past such bloody and barbaric acts were committed which led to several casualties. This is the high time that all security forces should make combined plans to eradicate crimes from Quetta which has been the victim of brutality for many decades.

CHERAG N B

Goodi, Delta

