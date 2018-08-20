Terrorism in Kabul

Afghanistan has, unluckily, been under the vicious cycle of lethal terrorism. It has measured several devouring attacks but the recent suicide bombing on educational sector in the Dasht-i Barcha area of Shi’ite, Kabul is all deeply shocking. The tantalizing attack, which claimed 48 killing, on flowery children of teenage is a big question mark on NATO and Afghan regime for their sheer depravity.

The pain of those children can be rightly described by Dawlat Hossain, the father of 18-year-old student Fareba, who heard the blast and ran to the centre and found all students teeming in blood, including his heart-beat— daughter. Nonetheless, the venomous attack is blamed on IS by Jawad Ghawari, a member of the city’s Shiite clerical council. He claimed that in the past two years, there were at least 13 attacks on the Shiite community in Kabul alone.

But such planned attacks, done by the enemies of Islam, are creating a wedge between two Muslim brothers: Shia and Sunni. Thus, all Muslim countries must join hands together and take strenuous efforts against such monsters who want to destroy our religion and brotherhood.

WAJAHAT ABRO.

Shikarpur.

