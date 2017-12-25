Terrorism caused by foreign powers’ intrusion: President

Pakistan suffered $119b losses: NA Speaker

President Mamnoon Hussain has said that terrorism was not a local phenomenon rather it was caused by interference of the foreign powers in the affairs of smaller nations. .

Addressing the inaugural session of the First Speakers Conference hosted by the National Assembly of Pakistan and attended by Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani, Speaker of the Wolisi Jirga of Afghanistan Abdul Rauf Ibraheemi, Speaker of the Shoora-e-Islami of Iran Dr. Ali Larejani, Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of Russia Volodin Vyacheslav Viktorovich, Speaker of Grand Turkish Assembly Ismail Kehrman and Vice Chairman of the National People’s Congress of China Zhang Ping,

The president said Pakistan had been dragged into the war-quagmire after the tragic 9/11 incident . He said due to the circumstances following the 9/11 ,the law and order in Pakistan was adversely affected.

He said the terrorism had created immense problems in several countries of the region with Pakistan being the most affected during the last few years, more than 70,000 Pakistanis had lost their lives in acts of terrorism besides bearing a financial loss of more than 120 billion dollars.

He told the gathering that Pakistan had initiated comprehensive steps to cope with the situation and had done so under the National Action Plan in different parts of the country while an effective action has been taken in tribal areas under Operation Zarb-e-Azb operation.

“As a result of these steps of Government of Pakistan, the terrorists have received a severe blow. I am sure that, this issue will be addressed completely in the near future,” said the president in translated comments.

Welcoming the guests to the federal capital, the president hoped that the conference would prove extremely beneficial in combating the challenges being faced by the region as well as to utilize the opportunities for regional development and prosperity.

He viewed that during course of the conference, the interactions and consultations among the participating countries would bring them even closer understanding of each other, as well as a source of opening new vistas of possible cooperation.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in his welcome address said Pakistan had suffered a loss of over 119 billion dollars to its economy since 9/11 due to cowardly acts of terrorism.

"The colossal damage to global economy can be gauged from the fact that since 9/11, Pakistan, alone, has suffered a loss of over 119 billion US dollars to its economy because of such cowardly attacks" the speaker said.

He said that the problem had been aggravated further by the corresponding rise in the illicit drug trade, which had largely remained unchecked and throbbed as the major source of terror financing.

“Why has the global coalition against terrorism consistently failed to control and destroy the booming poppy cultivation? The increased production facilities and the expanding drug trade is a question that many fail to answer” he said.

Ayaz Sadiq termed the gathering of six countries speakers in Islamabad as a historic occasion and noted that the parliamentary heads of these nations had arrived here for the first time to reaffirm their commitment to shared peace and prosperity and forge new grounds of mutual cooperation.

“It is a defining moment when we, the elected representatives, take a giant step to meet the aspirations of our people to live side by side in respect, trust and friendship”, he added.

“It is a new turning in the dictum’s of multilateralism when parliamentary diplomacy leads the executive towards a new regional alliance for collectively addressing the common challenges,” he added.

He said the representatives of the six countries has assembled here, represented a quarter of the total humanity on this planet and 3 percent total force.

“Three countries among us, namely China, Russian Federation and Iran, rank among the top six nations with the largest deposits of natural resources in the world”, he observed.

The speaker said that China and Pakistan alone provide half of the world’s cotton adding, “The untapped resources of Afghanistan could make it the richest mining region on Earth while its mastery in infrastructural construction industry has brought Turkey to the top rankings in the world.”

Ayaz Sadiq said that the post cold-war world had proved to be prone to greater danger and insecure than the bipolar era.

On one side, the rise of unipolarism has given way to unilateralism and global hegemony, while on the other, the ideals of respect for international borders and nations’ sovereignty are in danger with the introduction of the phenomenon of non-state actors, he added.

He said that the seemingly unending spate of terrorist attacks during the last ten years has rocked every corner of the world, claiming over two hundred thousand lives.

“Almost half of these unfortunate victims were from our region”, he added. Ayaz said, “Most of our respective countries have faced the maximum brunt either through the Al-Qaida, the Taliban, the East Turkistan Islamic Movement and now the eminent threat of the DAAISH.”

“From the burning fields of the Middle East to the denial of fundamental right of self-determination in Kashmir, the world has failed to address the root-causes of extremism” he added.

He said, “The recent controversy, created around the status of the Holy city of Jerusalem is not only a move to violate the International Law and the related UN resolutions but also a deliberate attempt to undermine the peace efforts. It is a move to divide the people of the world further and fan religious animosity.”

Ayaz said, “The 18th December’s fateful vote in the Security Council, where 14 countries could not convince one country to show respect to the plight of the Palestinian people further reminds us that the world needs a more just and equitable order, based on respect for principles and ethics.”

These are the very challenges, which pose a direct threat to our respective nations; in fact the very existence of our countries, our mosques, temples and churches, our schools and places of work and our homes are under attack, he maintained.

“In our respective capacities as parliamentarians, we are trained to iron out differences and create accords out of discords,” he added.

Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani, in response to a warning from United States (US) Vice President (VP) Mike Pence to Islamabad earlier this week, made it clear that Pakistan is not in the habit of “taking notices” from anyone.

Pence, while addressing US troops at the Bagram military base in Kabul, had said that Pakistan has allegedly provided safe haven to terrorists for too long but those days are over now, as US President Donald Trump has now “put Pakistan on notice”.

“Two days ago, Pence had the gall, the audacity to say that Trump has put Pakistan on notice,” Rabbani said in Islamabad on Sunday. “Let the word ring out in clear terms that Pakistan is a sovereign state and is not in the habit of taking notices from anyone, let alone the US.”

The Senate chairman was addressing the first six-nation Speakers’ Conference, which was inaugurated by President Mamnoon Hussain earlier today.

The conference ? themed “The challenges of terrorism and inter-regional connectivity” ? is being held in Islamabad, with representatives from Russia, China, Iran, Afghanistan and Turkey in attendance.

Addressing the conference, Rabbani further said that Trump, in his recently announced South Asia policy, had blamed Pakistan for the failures of the US in Afghanistan.

“We saw the US ignoring the sacrifices made by Pakistan,” Rabbani observed.

He went on to state that the US has pursued a policy of “regime change and bringing about destabilisation in Muslim countries” particularly in the Middle East.

Describing Trump’s decision to shift the US embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem the “blunder of all blunders”, Rabbani said that Washington had failed to understand that it is neither supported practically, nor by history in their decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Rabbani noted that the United Nations General Assembly had given a befitting reply to Washington when over 120 countries rejected the US move.

“What they [US] fail to recognise is that the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital will give rise to a new intifada as the people of Palestine move to achieve their historic rights.”

During his address, Rabbani also spoke about the Trump administration’s recently unveiled national security strategy, noting that a new nexus seems to be emerging comprising of US, Israel and India.

“We find the US is trying to use or build up India as a policeman of the region,” Rabbani said.

He said Pakistan believed in dialogue and friendly relations with its neighbours. “Unless India talks to Pakistan on the basis of sovereign equality, the dream of peace would remain a mirage.”