Terrorism case: Imran Khan appears before JIT

Islamabad: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday appeared before a joint investigation team (JIT) that has been formed to probe into a terrorism case filed against the PTI Chief.

“Imran Khan reached the SSP Investigation Office to record his statement before the JIT to be investigated in the anti-terrorism case,” the PTI’s official Twitter handle posted.

انسداد دہشت گردی مقدمہ میں شامل تفتیش ہونے کے لیے عمران خان جے آئی ٹی کے سامنے اپنا بیان ریکارڈ کروانے ایس ایس پی انویسٹی گیشن آفس پہنچ گئے- pic.twitter.com/wnA4spIA5F — PTI (@PTIofficial) September 14, 2022

Last month, Imran Khan was booked under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (punishment for acts of terrorism) for his threatening remarks aimed at Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and the Islamabad police chiefs.

The PTI Chairman had been ditching appearing before the JIT even after being served three notices.

On September 12, prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbasi apprised ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan that the PTI chairman had not yet joined the investigation.

During the course of the proceedings, the ATC judge ordered the prosecution and Khan’s counsel to decide where and when to become a part of the investigation and extended the PTI leader’s interim bail till September 20.

It is pertinent to mention that the ATC has extended the interim bail of Imran Khan until September 20.