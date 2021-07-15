Terrorism can’t be ruled out from Dasu incident: Fawad Chaudhary

ISLAMABAD – Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Thursday that terrorism could not be ruled out in the Dasu bus incident in Kohistan.

The minister in a tweet said that initial investigations confirmed traces of explosives.

On Wednesday, 13 people, including nine Chinese nationals, had died when a bus carrying them to an ongoing site of the Dasu hydropower project fell into a ravine in the Upper Kohistan area after an explosion.

“Initial investigations into Dassu incident have now confirmed traces of explosives, terrorism cannot be ruled out, PM is personally supervising all developments, in this regard Govt is in close coordination with Chinese embassy we are committed to fight menace of terrorism together,” Fawad Chaudhry wrote on Twitter.

The statement comes a day after Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told hi Chinese counterpart Wang Yi d, preliminary investigation shows that it’s an accident and no background of terrorist attacks has been found.

Qureshi had held a meeting with Yi on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Dushanbe.

The foreign minister, on behalf of the government and the people of Pakistan, expressed sincere condolences to the Chinese side over the heavy Chinese casualties.

China is Pakistan’s most important friend and most reliable partner, and China’s loss is Pakistan’s loss, he said.

Pakistan will spare no effort to rescue and treat the wounded, thoroughly investigate the truth of the incident, lose no time in sharing the progress of the investigation with China, and do its utmost to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel in Pakistan, he added..

Wang Yi said that the Chinese side is shocked by the serious Chinese casualties in Pakistan today, hoping that the Pakistani side could quickly find out its cause, conduct rescue and treatment work at all costs, deal with the aftermath in time, and prevent similar incidents from happening again.

If it is a terrorist attack, the criminals must be immediately arrested and severely punished, he said.

Lessons should be learned from the incident, and the security measures for China-Pakistan cooperation projects should be further strengthened to ensure the safe and smooth operation of all projects, the Chinese foreign minister said.

