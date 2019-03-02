Terrorism brings disgrace

Terrorism is something which all over the world is a major problem at the moment. Terrorists were not born but they were made in the name of religion. None of the religion preaches terrorism nor ask the followers to take the lives of other people but it was preached by wrong leaders and innocent people fall as a prey and lose their lives and kill other people as well.

Terrorists do not understand that by acting in the name of terrorism, they are bringing disgrace to their own religion and at the same time ruining their own country and people and when they are no more.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

